Atalanta coach Gasperini: Europa League triumph great moment, but not just the final

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admits winning the Europa League was a special moment in his career.

Gasperini, however, insists such success shouldn't define people.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Radio Serie A: "The Europa League? The joy was immense, but similar to that which you feel when you win difficult matches. The difference was the enthusiasm that was created around us. The city of Bergamo let itself go with incredible enthusiasm. It wasn't just the final in Dublin, but the whole journey, facing teams that have won in their championships. It was a feeling of strength and determination.

"Being a winner doesn't just mean lifting a cup. You are a winner every day when you overcome your limits and reach your goals. It's a concept that needs to be reviewed, otherwise we'll create a generation of frustrated people who only find satisfaction in the final success."

On the bond with Bergamo, he also said: "In these nine years we have built something extraordinary, with strong values ​​and mutual respect. The owners, the city and the team have identified themselves in a single path.

"De Ketelaere? Charles is intelligent and sensitive. He understands football and works to continually improve. His availability is making him stronger and stronger. Lookman? An extraordinary player, among the best in Europe. He has improved his consistency and has started to embody the Atalanta spirit."