Atalanta coach Gasperini couldn't fault players after Venezia stalemate

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini had no complaints after their 0-0 draw with Venezia.

La Dea were held at home, failing to take advantage of Napoli's clash with Inter Milan later in the evening, which finished 1-1. The result leaves Atalanta three points off top spot.

Gasperini said afterwards: "We were unable to have continuity in the attacking areas. Better in the second half: there were some technical errors, but I would underline the defensive performance of Venezia who were put on the field well and with attention.

"We gave a lot in many ways. When we play at home with a numerically very dense defence, it becomes a bit complicated to look for the goal. The explanation also lies in the fact that, in many situations, we were not perfect."

He added, "The pitches aren't at their best these days. Ours is great, but in some periods of the year it's not the best to play the ball on the ground. That's not the reason for the draw though.

"What we all hoped for was the victory. The boys gave everything to win the match, despite the difficulties caused by a really good opponent. The balance in each match is total: the matches are complicated. We are sorry for the result, but we did not lose and the performance was there. The championship is very long."