Atalanta drop crucial points in title race with draw against struggling Venezia

Mateo Retegui of Atalanta is challenged by Fali Cande of Venezia during the match in Bergamo

Atalanta missed the opportunity to move joint-top spot of Serie A as they were held to a goalless draw by Venezia, with La Dea now winless in five games at home across all competitions (D3, L2).

With their title rivals Inter Milan and Napoli facing off later on, Atalanta knew that only a win would suffice to apply the pressure ahead of that Saturday evening clash. However, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men got off to a sluggish start in what began as a scrappy clash encounter.

It took until the 20th minute for the first chance on goal, as Ademola Lookman showed quick feet to fashion space in the box before crashing an effort into the side netting. The Nigeria international was proving to be the most dangerous home player going forward as his cross into the box found Mateo Retegui in acres of space, yet the striker somehow headed over the bar.

Retegui, currently top of the race for the Capocannoniere - the award given to league's top scorer - appeared to have left his shooting boots at home as he headed wide just before the half-hour mark. Venezia, meanwhile, barely made a foray forward throughout the first period, with Atalanta dominating throughout.

The hosts continued to probe for the opener and they got closer, but Davide Zappacosta’s curling effort clipped the far post. The woodwork was proving to be the only thing standing between Atalanta and the opening goal, as Juan Cuadrado cannoned a shot off the post just before half-time.

The hosts picked up right where they left off after the break as they continued to bang on the door of the Venezia goal. Cuadrado was released down the right flank where he picked out Retegui in acres of space in the box, but his frustrating afternoon continued as he blazed over.

Charles De Ketelaere was next to try his luck after he latched onto Lookman’s cutback and hit straight at former Inter goalkeeper Ionuț Radu. In a rare chance, Venezia went close to breaking the deadlock when Mirko Maric’s shot from the edge of the box sailed inches wide.

Despite creating a host of chances during the contest, Atalanta ultimately could not find the back of the net as they remain third place and two points behind Inter before the Nerazzurri’s meeting with the Partenopei.

On the other hand, after withstanding a barrage of Atalanta attacks, Venezia claimed a vital point in their bid for safety, although they remain winless in 10 games (D5, L5).