Atalanta coach Gasperini cools title hopes after defeating Monza

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admits they were forced to battle to victory over Monza on Wednesday night.

Lazar Samardzic and Davide Zappacosta struck in the second-half for the 2-0 win.

Gasperini was pleased to overcome a competitive Monza on the night.

Performance:

"The match was difficult, Monza showed up with a team that was very difficult to overcome. The first half was tough, then the bench was decisive."

You are third in the standings. Is there a test against the league leaders on Sunday?

"In my opinion it is a match in the eleventh of the championship, I think with a different yardstick. Napoli has a 6-point advantage and is doing something extraordinary, we arrive with a good run, then there will also be Stuttgart away. I struggle to think in terms of the Scudetto, if you ask me I'll say no.

"I will comment on everyone's performance, they were all decisive. Zaniolo was the first really good match, demonstrating that even twenty minutes help you understand. I have the feeling that this evening the squad has expanded."

First half too fragmented?

"I've said it many times, I'm from another generation. For me, whoever gets to the ball first is never a foul, let the one who is late stop, not the other. Otherwise it becomes another sport, but this is the indication, the cards are pouring in. If there is no malice... in football the ball is on the ground, it is low. In every match you risk always playing ten against eleven."

November is an important month?

"We want to stay longer in all competitions. It's not true that last year it was a problem to play every three days, we had a lot of fun. Here, however, there is a group of highlanders, our goal is to play the match to make the next one better."