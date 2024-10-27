De Ketelaere delighted with Atalanta win: I want to play 400 games here

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Charles de Ketelaere admits he wants to settle with Atalanta.

The forward scored and created another in yesterday's 6-1 rout of Hellas Verona.

He said afterwards: "It's always nice to score, I'm very happy.

"I looked for the goal, I was playing well in these games, but even if I don't make an assist, the important thing is to win. So we can continue on the path we're on. The three points are always important.

"I feel more inside, last year I scored some goals, but at the start of the championship I wasn't able to make an impact in all aspects, but I feel very important. I'm a player who always tries to play for the team, I'm happy if we win even if I don't score, I'm happy with the coach's words.

"How do I feel in Bergamo? It would be nice to play 400 games with Atalanta."

