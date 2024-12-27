Tribal Football
Atalanta coach Gasperini admits he wants more from Samardzic

Atalanta coach Gasperini admits he wants more from Samardzic
Atalanta coach Gasperini admits he wants more from Samardzic
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admits he wants more from Lazar Samardzic.

The midfielder joined La Dea in the summer from Udinese.

And Gasperini said:  "A very young player who has shown great talent, but football is not just talent.

"It is also made up of many other components. He is a boy who has shown he has a particular talent, it is visible to everyone. It will be up to him to cultivate it to make it continuous, concrete and effective."

On being top of the table, he added: "We can't think too long term. Football is beautiful because it's unpredictable. Let's keep flying as long as we can."

