Juventus great Buffon: Atalanta leadership no surprise

Juventus great Buffon: Atalanta leadership no surprise
Juventus great Gigi Buffon is full of praise for Serie A leaders Atalanta.

La Dea are spending Christmas as Serie A leaders, with Buffon insisting they deserve their current success.

He told La Stampa:  "They are a team that does everyone good, I am not surprised because in football as in life you cannot improvise anything if you want to reach certain levels.

"The Percassi family's club has a far-sighted project that has been going on for quite some time."

Buffon also said:  "Our football has changed, after the English Premier League we are here. We have changed in our minds and I think of the cultural revolution of many coaches: now we enjoy watching Serie A matches."

