Altobelli: Inter Milan still strongest, but...

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan hero Alessandro Altobelli feels they face a tougher task retaining their title this season.

Inter are currently trailing leaders Atalanta and Napoli in the Serie A table.

Altobelli said, “Unlike last season, there are stronger teams, like Napoli and Juve.

“Without forgetting Atalanta.

“But Inter have something more than the other teams.

“In the end, I think they’ll come out on top, even if it will be more difficult.”

