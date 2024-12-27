Altobelli: Inter Milan still strongest, but...
Inter Milan hero Alessandro Altobelli feels they face a tougher task retaining their title this season.
Inter are currently trailing leaders Atalanta and Napoli in the Serie A table.
Altobelli said, “Unlike last season, there are stronger teams, like Napoli and Juve.
“Without forgetting Atalanta.
“But Inter have something more than the other teams.
“In the end, I think they’ll come out on top, even if it will be more difficult.”