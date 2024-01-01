Atalanta chief Percassi calm amid Koopmeiners exit clams

Tribal Football
Atalanta director Luca Percassi says they're not seeking to sell Teun Koopmeiners.

The Holland midfielder is a target for Juventus this summer.

But Percassi insists it's business as usual for the club and Koopmeiners, stating: “He is still here, just like the other days. Nothing has changed.”

For his part, Koopmeiners says his focus is on Atalanta's UEFA Super Cup clash with Real Madrid.

The midfielder insists he is planning to be in an Atalanta shirt for the August 15 clash.

Serie AKoopmeiners TeunAtalantaJuventusFootball Transfers
