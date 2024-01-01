Tribal Football
Juventus chief Giuntoli working on €95M deal for Koopmeiners, Todibo

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is working on two major deals this week.

Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo are the two names Giuntoli is seeking to bring to Turin.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Juve have reached agreement over personal terms with Koopmeiners over a contract to 2029, worth €4.5m-a-season.

With the sales of Matias Soule (Roma) and Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth), cash has been raised to convince La Dea to part with the Dutchman. Atalanta, for now, are insisting on €60m to sell.

Meanwhile, talks are continuing with Nice for Todibo. Giuntoli is pushing to close a loan deal with an obligation to buy for around €35m.

 

