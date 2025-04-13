Atalanta bounce back with victory against Bologna

Atalanta ended a run of three straight Serie A (SA) defeats and recorded a fifth successive H2H triumph - their best run in 70 years - beating Bologna 2-0 at the Gewiss Stadium to move up to third in the table in the process.

Juventus’ victory over Lecce on Saturday gave this game even more importance in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification, with Atalanta leading Bologna by just one point prior to kick-off.

Advertisement Advertisement

La Dea didn’t take long to assert their authority on this match, however, as they took the lead inside three minutes.

Mateo Retegui has been in prolific form so far this campaign, and extended his lead at the top of the SA goalscoring charts thanks to 23rd effort of the season - a poacher’s finish from Raoul Bellanova’s low cross.

Bologna attempted to take the game to their opponents, but midway through the half the hosts doubled their advantage.

Having already shown his prowess in front of goal, Retegui turned provider, delivering a delightful ball into the box for Mario Pašalić to stroke past Federico Ravaglia between the Bologna sticks.

The Rossoblù, in response, struck the post when Marco Carnesecchi got a hand to Dan Ndoye’s attempt, but Atalanta were able to preserve their advantage heading into the break.

The only blot on their first performance was a serious-looking injury to Sead Kolašinac, who was forced off on a stretcher to be replaced by Rafael Tolói.

After the restart, the onus was on the visitors to look for a way back into the encounter. However, although Benjamín Domínguez’s fierce strike and Dan Ndoye’s more tame effort both forced Carnesecchi into saves, Bologna’s attempt at sustained pressure hardly crippled the Atalanta backline.

Match stats Statsperform

Ultimately, Gian Piero Gasperini’s men coasted to a much-needed three points - not only strengthening their position to book a place in Europe’s premier club competition once more, but also ending their wait for a Serie A home win in 2025.

Bologna, meanwhile, are two points adrift of those top four spots, and could drop down to sixth should Lazio beat Roma in the Derby della Capitale later on Sunday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mateo Retegui (Atalanta)

See a summary of the match here