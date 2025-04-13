Lookman informs Atalanta of transfer decision

Tribal Football
ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / www.imagephotoagency.it
Ademola Lookman is ready to leave Atalanta.

TMW says the Nigeria striker has informed Atalanta management that he plans to leave this summer.

Lookman and La Dea management have a 'gentleman's agreement' about leaving a decision to the player at season's end over his future.

The striker is now set to leave, knowing he has interest from bigger clubs from across Europe.

Barcelona and Newcastle United are among major clubs watching Lookman's situation.

