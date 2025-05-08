De Bruyne's representatives "hold talks" with Napoli in potential summer move

Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne is set to leave the club this summer and Napoli have wasted no time before making contact.

The Belgian international has won every piece of major silverware in his 10 years at the club but will become a free agent once the season ends as he runs down his contract. Now, according to The Times, Napoli have already made contact with De Bruyne's representatives over a summer move as the Serie A side move quickly to secure him for next season.

Napoli are already assured of a place in next season's Champions League and are currently chasing down another league title under manager Antonio Conte. Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has also reported that Napoli have targeted De Bruyne and have opened talks over a possible free transfer for 2025-26.

https://x.com/cityreport_/status/1920486164051419307

Antonio Conte's side are three points ahead of Champions League finalists Inter Milan and with 3 games remaining, could clinch the title for the second time in two years. Di Marzio says De Bruyne is opening up to the transfer and is evaluating it with his family and entourage in what is an exciting time for the player who has his pick of clubs this summer.

MLS and Saudi Pro League sides are also keen to sign De Bruyne but Sky Sports suggests that he will remain in Europe despite already receiving an offer from Chicago Fire in the MLS where he could see out the rest of his career.