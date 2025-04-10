Claudio Ranieri reveals Roma will announce new manager soon amid Erik ten Hag links

Claudio Ranieri is due to retire from football at the end of the season and has revealed Roma will announce their new manager in the coming weeks.

Ranieri, 73, took over back in back in November following the dismissal of Ivan Juric, steadying the ship and taking Roma back into the race for European football come the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Still, the legendary Italian coach insists his plans haven’t changed, and the club will name their new manager soon amid links to former Man United boss Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag was in attendance for their Serie A game with Juventus on Sunday having been invited by the club’s ownership.

Ranieri told TMW: "Ghisolfi and I have followed the English model. We started with seven or eight candidates and reduced the list to three or four. It is close, really close."

On Ten Hag, he added: "Do you believe that I don’t know him? I’ve never met him. I’ve read that I had dinner with him, but, believe me, I’ve never met him. I am convinced a good coach will arrive."