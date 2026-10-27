Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Kylian Mbappe will attend Ballon d'Or ceremony as he hopes to beat Kane and Yamal

Alexander-Arnold makes final decision on Liverpool return amid limited Real Madrid games

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's preferred 'choice' to replace Michael Carrick at Man United revealed

Manchester United dealt major Eddie Howe compensation blow

Most read on Flashscore News

Ballon d'Or LIVE: Kane and Putellas wins top prizes in London

Harry Kane wins 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal

'My biggest priority': Osaka open to quitting tennis if daughter asks her to

EXCLUSIVE: Sleep expert reveals secrets and says Ronaldo 'was an athlete beyond compare'

Arsenal eye in-form Serie A star as January striker option

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.Profimedia

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly determined to bring in a new striker in the January market after missing out on Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez this summer.

Alvarez remains as a possible target, but due to Atletico Madrid's lack of interest in selling the Argentinian, Arteta is exploring other options across Europe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As per the latest from Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Monza forward Gustavo Varela is on his radar, after a superb start to life in Italy following a summer switch from Benfica.

Varela has seven goals in eight league games, and he currently leads the Serie A scoring charts with Napoli showing an interest in him.

Benfica are also tracking him, and as part of their sale package, the Lisbon giants retain the right to match any future transfer offers plus 20% of the future capital gain if he's sold elsewhere.

The 21-year-old is under contract until 2030, but his transfer value has escalated after joining for €2.5M in July, to a current value of at leas €10M.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Serie AJulian AlvarezGustavo VarelaVinicius JuniorArsenalPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Sources: Arsenal weighing double attacking move in 2027 to boost goal threat

Vinicius Junior ready to 'double down' on Real Madrid commitment

Arsenal set Gyokeres exit price if Alvarez agrees January exit