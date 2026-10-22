Vinicius Junior ready to 'double down' on Real Madrid commitment

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was tempted by a summer move to Arsenal, but he now has no intention of ever leaving the Spanish capital.

As part of a thrilling transfer saga, Arsenal reached out to Vini Jr's representatives to gauge his interest over an exit, with the Premier League champions reportedly willing to pay him £18.5M per season - more than any player at the club.

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That presented the 26-year-old with a crunch career decision to make, with his previous contract expiring in 2027, but he opted for a renewal in Madrid until 2032.

That ended Arsenal's link, but his agent Michael Yormack admitted a move to North London was close, but his client is now unlikely to ever leave Madrid.

"Arsenal were very involved. They were very aggressive," as per Sports Boom.

'Vini’s heart is in Madrid, that’s where he’s always wanted to be, and that’s where he hopes to be for the rest of his career. I don't think there was ever a question.

"Did he ever seriously consider Arsenal? Of course. When a team like Arsenal rolls out the red carpet for you, and makes you feel really wanted, then obviously you have to listen.

'With Vini, he went to Madrid at a very young age, and I think there’s an element of comfort, wanting to be there and wanting to build something at Real Madrid," added Grant Veitch, another of his agents at Roc Nation Sports International.

"There were other opportunities that arose. But I think the level of comfort he has, and already being a star at Real Madrid, it kept him there, and he wanted to stay."