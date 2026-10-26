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Manchester United dealt major Eddie Howe compensation blow

Manchester United dealt major Eddie Howe compensation blow
Manchester United dealt major Eddie Howe compensation blowDavid Davies, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Manchester United have reportedly been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Eddie Howe as pressure continues to mount of Michael Carrick.

It’s been widely reported that Carrick, 45, is on the verge of losing his job at Manchester United, just months after taking them back to the Champions League.

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Rumours are now starting to circulate regarding his potential replacement, with the likes of Antonio Conte, Julian Naglesmann, and Howe, all linked.

Howe is the favourite to take over considering he has Premier League experience and is a free agent having left Newcastle in the summer.

According to journalist Lee Ryder, however, appointing Howe wouldn’t be as simple as initially expected for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co.

Man United would have to make a "significant payout" to Howe’s former club because he still have a number of years to run on his contract when he left.

Howe was on around £6m a year at Newcastle and serving a multi-year deal that was extended in summer 2024.

Newcastle could also be due millions from Man United for former staff members such as Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches and Simon to join Howe too.

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