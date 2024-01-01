Arsenal defender Kiwior agrees Inter Milan move

Arsenal central defender Jakub Kiwior has agreed to join Inter Milan this summer.

The Polish international is wanted by several teams, particularly in the Italian Serie A.

The likes of Juventus and Roma have been linked to Kiwior’s signature in the past.

Per Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Kiwior is ready to move on from Arsenal this summer.

He is aware that after Riccardo Calafiori’s signing, he is well down the pecking order.

Inter are the team that have the strongest interest in Kiwior and have made that clear.