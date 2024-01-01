Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd winger set to be given one more chance under Ten Hag
Bayern Munich stick to De Ligt price after latest Man Utd offer
Man Utd face competition as Arsenal confirm Obi-Martin split
Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"

Arsenal defender Kiwior agrees Inter Milan move

Arsenal defender Kiwior agrees Inter Milan move
Arsenal defender Kiwior agrees Inter Milan move
Arsenal defender Kiwior agrees Inter Milan moveAction Plus
Arsenal central defender Jakub Kiwior has agreed to join Inter Milan this summer.

The Polish international is wanted by several teams, particularly in the Italian Serie A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The likes of Juventus and Roma have been linked to Kiwior’s signature in the past.

Per Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Kiwior is ready to move on from Arsenal this summer.

He is aware that after Riccardo Calafiori’s signing, he is well down the pecking order.

Inter are the team that have the strongest interest in Kiwior and have made that clear.

Mentions
Serie AKiwior JakubArsenalInterAS RomaJuventusPremier League
Related Articles
Bologna ponder swap option for Arsenal target Calafiori
Arsenal leave Patino out US tour squad amid Serie A interest
Arsenal prepared to sell Kiwior if...