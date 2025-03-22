Angelino: Roma players want Ranieri to remain coach

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AS Roma fullback Angelino admits the players want coach Claudio Ranieri to remain in charge.

The veteran trainer has revived Roma's season since he arrived to replace the sacked Ivan Juric.

Ranieri's deal runs to the end of the season before he moves into a management role with the club.

“We all love him, he has done incredible things for us. We would be happy if he were to stay,” said Angelino.

“When I was at Manchester City, I didn’t often see Pep Guardiola in training, but you could still feel his work in the team. You realise it more when you change club, you learn something from him.”

He also told Sky Italia: "I probably also now play in a role more suited to my characteristics, as coach Ranieri has always put me in the best condition to play.

“His confidence and the performances of the squad make the difference. I am truly happy at Roma and want to continue along this path, as it’s the best period of my career and I want to stay here for a long time.”

