AS Roma coach Claudio Ranieri says his plans to step aside at the end of the season remains.

Ranieri has transformed Roma's season since his arrival, but at 73, he says his end of season plans won't change.

“No, no, no, retirement is the right thing!” he told Sky Italia.

“I cannot be too surprised, because I have always been a positive person in his work and with the players at my disposal. When I arrived, I found a strong squad that had lost some of its self-belief.

“I just tried to get them united, to give them that confidence, to give them what they deserved to have. They got back together and have done a great deal. Now comes the wonderful and difficult part.

“We must continue with the same light-hearted approach that we’ve had so far, trying to continue making our fans fall in love with this side.”