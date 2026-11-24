AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim has ruled out a January move for Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio.

It was widely reported that the Serie A side were keen on signing the 25-year-old in the summer but were unable to find the necessary funds.

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Despite that, the rumours have persisted that Amorim is keen on a reunion with the player he managed during his time at Sporting.

Amorim has now shut those rumours down.

"No, that is not true. Goncalo will not arrive," Amorim told Sport TV, as quoted by O Jogo. "He is a great player, I had the pleasure of working with him.

“We have (Strahinja) Pavlovic and (Sankhoun) Diawara, who is a young man who came from the French second division but is performing well.

“We have to move forward and think about other players for other positions."