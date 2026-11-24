Atletico Madrid could revive their long standing transfer interest in Mateo Kovacic in 2027.

Los Rojiblancos have been linked with several offers for Kovacic during his time at Manchester City and that could now step up.

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According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Atletico have reached out to City and Kovacic, and the former Real Madrid man is open to the move.

His current contract in Manchester expires at the end of the 2026/27 season, and Diego Simeone will wait until then to make an offer, but City could look to sell in January to avoid a free transfer exit.

Kovacic has no place in Enzo Maresca's long-term plans at the Etihad Stadium, but Atletico could face a battle to sign him as a free agent, with fresh interest in the 32-year-old from Italy and Turkey.