Real Madrid forward Endrick looks certain to leave the club on loan in the January transfer market.

The 20-year-old continues to struggle for regular game time under Jose Mourinho, with just one LaLiga start in 2026/27, after the new man in charge in Madrid landed a club record transfer deal for Yan Diomande in the summer.

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Endrick currently finds himself in a similar situation to last season, where he headed to Lyon in January, and scored eight goals and providing eight assists in 21 games.

Ahead of the 2026 winter transfer window, Endrick is being linked with a potential move to AC Milan, as part of another loan deal until the end of 2026/27

Endrick was asked about his current stance during the international break and he indicated the final call will come down to Mourinho.

As per reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are throwing everything at ensuring they can secure the former Palmeiras forward for six months, and will delay an offer for Club Brugge's Nico Tresoldi until the summer as a result.