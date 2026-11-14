AC Milan are preparing for life without Luka Modric and are reportedly keen on Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller.

Modric, 41, moved to AC Milan in the summer of 2025 following the end of his trophy-laden 13-year spell at Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

The legendary midfielder has been key for the Serie A side, making 50 appearances across all competitions and popping up with two goals.

Still, Modric’s AC Milan contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and the club are preparing for life without him.

According to SempreMilan, Stuttgart’s Stiller, 25, has emerged as one of AC Milan’s top targets to replace Modric.

It’s understood that Stiller has a €40 million release clause in his contract and several big clubs are keeping an eye on him.