Alli wins contract offer from Como
Former Tottenham and Everton midfielder Dele Alli has landed a deal with Como.
A free agent, Alli has been training with Cesc Fabregas' Como squad since Christmas week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Como agree deal to sign Dele Alli with immediate effect!
"Understand Dele signs tomorrow on a contract valid until June 2026 plus option for further season go activated based on appearances or availability.
"He’ll play in Serie A under Cesc Fabregas as coach."