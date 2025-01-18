Alli wins contract offer from Como

Former Tottenham and Everton midfielder Dele Alli has landed a deal with Como.

A free agent, Alli has been training with Cesc Fabregas' Como squad since Christmas week.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Como agree deal to sign Dele Alli with immediate effect!

"Understand Dele signs tomorrow on a contract valid until June 2026 plus option for further season go activated based on appearances or availability.

"He’ll play in Serie A under Cesc Fabregas as coach."