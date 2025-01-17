Moyes gives updates on Broja, catching up at Everton and scouting Lyon winger Nuamah

Everton boss David Moyes has opened up in his latest press conference as his side prepares to face Tottenham this weekend.

Moyes was first asked about the club’s transfer business this January window and on Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah who has been linked with a move to the Toffees.

"I don’t know if there is that level of value available. We are looking really closely, but when you come in you’re trying to catch up with what the club can do."

"He is a player who I know we have been looking at but unless something is happening that I’m not aware of then I don't know."

Next, he was asked on Armando Broja returning to Chelsea after picking up a potential loan-ending injury.

"Not absolutely happening but his injury is now going to take a lot longer than initially thought. It is one of the options that might be available but people around the club are talking about it with Chelsea."

Moyes also gave an update on his side including a number of crucial players who play a huge role this weekend.

"James Garner is back on the pitch training, but the others aren’t.

"Dwight (McNeil) isn’t too far away, we are just waiting for more information. Tim (Timothy Iroegbunam) is not far behind.

"Seamus (Coleman) had a slight injury in training and is a little further away."