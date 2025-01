Como coach Cesc targeting THREE Barcelona players this month

Como are already in talks for wing-back Alex Valle, who is currently on-loan with Celtic.

Mundo Deportivo says Cesc is also speaking with his old club for two of Valle's Barca teammates.

Denmark defender Andreas Christensen and Spain winger Ansu Fati are also wanted by Cesc.

Both players are currently on Barca's transfer-list.