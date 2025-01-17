Postecoglou reveals the transfer window has been tricky but he expects it to ramp up soon

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken in his most recent press conference ahead of the clash with Everton as they look to climb back up the table.

First Postecoglou was asked on team news ahead of Sunday's game against Everton which is a game where a win is imperative for the club.

"There's a couple still sore from midweek. Just waiting to see how Brennan Johnson is, he has a bit of a calf complaint. Coming back, Ben Davies should be involved."

The Spurs head coach was then questioned on if the lack of intensity was physical or mental in north London derby in which they lost 2-1 to Arsenal.

"Bit of both. First half we were way too passive in our approach - with and without the ball.

"We allowed Arsenal to dictate the game, set the tempo, we weren't really able to make an impact like we wanted.

"Second half was better but ultimately it cost us."

Postecoglou also opened up on the transfer market and if the club are trying to bring in players to help ease their injury crisis.

"I know the club is working hard as they can. January is not easy. I know work is being done behind the scenes to get some players in."

He also spoke on forward Randal Kolo Muani who joined Juventus despite being linked with Spurs for some time.

"Depends. We were interested in and looking at a number of players. Did we get to point he was coming to us? No."

The Spurs head coach revealed how difficult the January window has been so far but he expects some action over the next few weeks.

"It is tricky, as all clubs are finding.

"Traditionally it ramps up in final week. We are approaching that for all clubs.

"It is trickier in January because you trying to acquire players from clubs who might want to replace that player, so lot of logistics involved."

Finally, he was questioned on new goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and his impressive performances after being thrown straight into the team.

"Fair to say he has been thrown in at the deep end. He has had three big challenges in different ways.

"Certainly gaining experience, looking at games he has played and those challenges. He has handled it really well.

"I said from day one he is a very assured young man. From a goalkeeping aspect, he has got all the attributes we are looking for, he will be a good fit for us.

"We have thrown him in at the deep end but we will get benefits from that.