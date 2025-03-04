Alli set for injury return as he looks to revive his career at Como after Everton exit

Former Tottenham and Everton star Dele Alli is the closest he has been to a return to action in two years for Italian side Como as he attempts to turn his career around.

The Serie A club had made a tentative first step in January when they signed the ex-Tottenham and England star who trained with the Blues through the first half of the season following the expiration of his contract in the summer. Alli last played in February 2023 - on loan for Besiktas but could feature this weekend for the Italian side.

The club posted a squad sheet with Alli at Number 8 and added the message: "First one for Dele! We're buzzing, just like you guys..." Ahead of the Roma game on Sunday, but Alli did not get his chance off the bench. Como face Venezia this weekend, however which could give the England international his chance to bounce back and show his worth.

Alli has opened up on his struggles with a sleeping pill addiction, as well as mental health issues, also revealing he had been abused at the age of six. His career has been filled with hardship, but Como manager, Cesc Fabregas offered him the opportunity to rebuild his career in Italy and this weekend could be his last chance to prove he still has the talent to perform in one of Europe’s top leagues.