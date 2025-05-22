Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Chelsea intensify talks for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike
Eintracht Frankfurt is ready to sell Hugo Ekitike this summer.

The France U21 striker is being courted by some if Europe's biggest clubs ahead of the summer market opening.

RMC's Fabrice Hawkins reports Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit of Ekitike. Eintracht Frankfurt expects to receive between €80m and €100m for his sale. PSG will be due 20 per cent of this amount  as they still retain part of his registration.

In addition to Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have also contacted the Frankfurt club.

 

