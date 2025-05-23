Tribal Football
Como rival Arsenal, Chelsea for Depor star Yeremay
Como are moving to trump Premier League interest in Deportivo La Coruna star Yeremay Hernandez.

Yeremay is expected to be on the move from Depor this summer and has attracted interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Both Premier League giants have been scouting the winger in this season's Segunda Division.

However, Como are also keen, where coach Cesc Fabregas has confirmed their plans to sign the attacker.

He said: "We are following Yeremay, yes… he’s an excellent player."

