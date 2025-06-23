Al-Hilal increase Osimhen''s salary offer to €160M as Man Utd and Arsenal watch on

Al Hilal’s contract proposal for Napoli's Victor Osimhen is worth around £34M a year for four years which not many other sides can match.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is reportedly open to a move to Napoli this summer after being informed about manager Antonio Conte’s plans for the Uruguayan. His move to the Italian side would help open an exit for Osimhen who has been linked with several sides in recent months, including Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Nigerian international has a release clause worth €75m valid for teams outside of Serie A this summer and reports suggest that Al-Hilal are the only non-Italian team to offer to pay the release clause in full. Osimhen bagged an impressive 37 goals in just 41 appearances whilst on loan at Galatasaray last season and would become one of the biggest stars in the Saudi League if the move does occur.

Al-Hilal had offered Osimhen €30m per season in wages to leave Napoli this summer but he turned down the deal. However, he may now get a chance to make the move once again as manager Simone Inzaghi still sees him as one of the best strikers in Europe. With United signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves and Arsenal reportedly hoping to bring in Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, Osimhen’s future looks to be at Al-Hilal.

Reports from Corriere dello Sport on Monday claim that they are now prepared to offer €40m per season in wages which would be hard to turn down for any player. With a move to United, Arsenal and Chelsea out the window it is very likely the striker will accept the wages offered and make the move to the Saudi side who would be in an excellent position to fight for the title once more.