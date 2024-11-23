Al Duhail star Alberto: Sarri Lazio axe not down to me

Former Lazio attacker Luis Alberto insists he had no influence on the dismissal of Maurizio Sarri.

Alberto, now with Al Duhail, insists he and Sarri understood eachother at Lazio.

“We are similar. He said the same thing,” said the midfielder.

“We had a strange relationship, but he taught me how to defend. They said I had kicked him out when he left, but it wasn’t true. I was sorry when he resigned.

“I’m not on holiday. We are league leaders, and we’ve reached the cup semis. They wanted me last year, but Sarri didn’t let me go.”

Alberto also told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “There isn’t another Serie A club I’d play for except Lazio. Perhaps (I could return to Serie A) if I become a coach in the future, but my playing career will end here.”

