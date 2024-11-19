Lotito: Baroni has brought the fun back to Lazio

Lazio president Claudio Lotito senses the club is being transformed this season.

Lotito is delighted with the way the team has responded to the work of coach Marco Baroni.

He told Gran Galà del Calcio Italiano: "We hope to continue on this path, with a favourable climate both among the fans and in the locker room. The important thing is to maintain a humble profile, team spirit and determination. This attitude is essential to achieve our goals.

"When I chose him (Baroni) I knew what kind of person he was and what he could give to the group. We built the team together, there is room for improvement. If we remain humble, determined and combative, we can give great satisfaction to the fans. But we have to play game after game, because football is unpredictable. It is essential to maintain balance, awareness of one's own means and the desire to have fun, making the fans have fun too.

"Let's not talk about the Scudetto, it's too early. I don't make predictions. We live this experience day by day. With this attitude we can give great satisfaction, demonstrating that Lazio has returned to being a reference club. It is no longer a starting point, but a point of arrival."

