Tribal Football
Most Read
The 11 Arsenal and Real Madrid stars who will miss the clash at the Bernabeu
Lewis-Skelly joins Fabregas and Meyer in Champions League elite ranks
Carlo Ancelotti reveals shock 'dream' job amid Real Madrid sack rumours
Vinicius Junior breaks Ronaldo Nazario’s Real Madrid goal record

Agents offer Atalanta star Retegui to Newcastle

Carlos Volcano
Agents offer Atalanta star Retegui to Newcastle
Agents offer Atalanta star Retegui to NewcastleAction Plus
Agents have offered Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui to Newcastle United.

The Italy international only moved to La Dea in August from Genoa and has been outstanding for Atalanta at home and in Europe this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

ChronicleLive says agents have been in contact with Newcastle to alert them of his availability.

Signed for €25m, it's suggested Atalanta are willing to sell Retegui this summer for twice that amount.

Retegui has confirmed his potential this season, scoring an outstanding 28 goals, including four in a 5-0 win against Verona earlier this term.

Mentions
Serie ARetegui MateoAtalantaNewcastle UtdGenoaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ex-Man Utd director Murtough lands plum job with Atalanta
Lookman informs Atalanta of transfer decision
Cole urges Arsenal to choose Nigeria star over Isak