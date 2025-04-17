Agents offer Atalanta star Retegui to Newcastle

Agents have offered Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui to Newcastle United.

The Italy international only moved to La Dea in August from Genoa and has been outstanding for Atalanta at home and in Europe this season.

ChronicleLive says agents have been in contact with Newcastle to alert them of his availability.

Signed for €25m, it's suggested Atalanta are willing to sell Retegui this summer for twice that amount.

Retegui has confirmed his potential this season, scoring an outstanding 28 goals, including four in a 5-0 win against Verona earlier this term.