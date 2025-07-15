Agents in Bologna talks for Villa midfielder Barrenechea
Agents for Aston Villa midfielder Enzo Barrenechea are working to place him back in Italy.
The Argentine left Juventus for Villa last summer and spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Valencia.
Il Resto del Carlino says agents are now in talks with Bologna about a Serie A return for Barrenechea.
A loan deal is being discussed, but an agreement on his value will need to be reached: Aston Villa price him at €15m, while the Rossoblu are starting at €10m.
There's plenty of competition: Porto and Benfica are also interested in Barrenechea, but the lure of Serie A and his familiarity with the Italian league could make the difference.