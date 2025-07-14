Beltrame: Napoli best place for Beukema

Stefano Beltrame is convinced Sam Beukemia will take his game to another level with Napoli.

The Holland defender is leaving Bologna for Napoli this week.

Former Juventus midfielder Beltrame played with Beukema at Go Ahead Eagles and told TMW: "He's a great guy, but when he's on the pitch, competitively, he's unmatched. A strong and modern defender even then. He's good with his feet and very intelligent. He has character and doesn't let anyone walk all over him.

"In fact, when he needs a dressing down, he gives it. Even then, you could tell he'd blossom. The following year, he was a regular starter, and it was a crescendo."

On Napoli, Beltrame also said: "It's the right place because it will allow him to make a further leap compared to Bologna, no offense to the Emilians. He'll get along well with (Antonio) Conte, and he'll immediately have a great connection with (Leonardo) Spinazzola.

"I know Leo well; we played in the Juventus youth team. We shared a room in boarding school."