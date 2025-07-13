West Ham get serious for Juventus midfielder Luiz

West Ham United are making a serious move for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Having joined Juve a year ago from Aston Villa, Luiz is unsettled in Turin and eyeing a return to England this summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says West Ham are currently showing the most concrete interest in Luiz - but they're not without competition.

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Leeds United are also considering a move for the 27-year-old this summer.

Juventus hope to sell for €40m, but due to the player's poor performance, Juve will consider some flexibility regarding the payment - for example, a loan with an obligation to buy.

Luiz's deal at Juve runs to 2028.