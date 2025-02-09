Agent: Serie A clubs cannot afford Newcastle midfielder Tonali

The agent of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali can't see him returning to Serie A anytime soon.

The former AC Milan and Brescia midfielder is now out of range for Serie A clubs, says Giuseppe Riso.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Sandro is one of the best midfielders in the world. At this point, his value is at a level that Italian clubs will hardly be able to afford him.

"I see his career developing outside of Serie A."

Tonali left Milan for Newcastle in a €70m move in 2023.