Agent seeks to ease tension between Tudor and Juventus board

The agent of Igor Tudor has played down his blast for the Juventus board after their final day win at Venezia.

The result sees Juve qualify for next season's Champions League and also sees Tudor's contract extended by 12 months. However, Juve can still sack him for €1m in compensation.

After the win, the Juve coach said he would only take charge of the team for the Club World Cup if he was assured he'd be in charge next season.

“Yesterday’s outburst was a result of tension tied to achieving the objective, which came with difficulty, but was achieved in a climate of great serenity with the club,” agent Anthony Seric told Sportmediaset.

“He has an excellent relationship with (sports director Cristiano) Giuntoli and all parts of the club.

“He will not pressure the club about his future decision because he clearly hopes to still be the Juventus coach next season and will respect the timing of their choice."

He will honour his commitment

Seric added, “He spoke with Cristiano after his post-match interview, and Igor will honour his commitment to lead Juventus at the Club World Cup.

“He hasn’t been told anything different. Tudor feels like a true Juventus man, and he has worked with great passion and professionalism in recent months, a testament to his deep bond with the Juventus world.”