Juventus win thriller to secure Champions League qualification

Juventus will play in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) for a second successive season after beating Venezia 3-2 at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo. The result officially confirms the hosts’ relegation to Serie B.

A win for Venezia, coupled with defeats for US Lecce and Empoli, would secure top-flight football for the Leoni Alati next season, with permutations quickly made less complicated after just two minutes.

Ridgeciano Haps’ pinpoint pass into the six-yard area allowed Daniel Fila to make an instant impact on his return to the XI as he confidently slotted his volley past Michele Di Gregorio.

That lead appeared short-lived as Alberto Costa put away the rebound after Ionuț Radu had failed to keep hold of the initial effort. However, Venezia were rescued by VAR, with a review of the action showing the right-back had handled the ball in the build-up.

Now outside the UCL qualification positions with nearest rivals AS Roma winning at Torino, Igor Tudor knew his side had to respond sooner rather than later.

That response almost arrived as Randal Kolo Muani’s shot looked destined for the back of the net, yet to the Frenchman’s frustration, Joel Schingtienne produced a brilliant goalline clearance to preserve Venezia’s lead.

Nevertheless, Venezia’s good fortunes didn’t last long as Juventus flipped the match on its head within a devastating six-minute spell.

A quick throw-in allowed Kenan Yildiz to torment Marin Sverko with dazzling feet before beating Radu with a crisp strike that snuck underneath the Romanian’s body.

Kolo Muani then silenced the home crowd with two deft game-changing touches before firing in a rocket that flew straight into the net.

An all-action first half concluded with Juve loanee Hans Nicolussi Caviglia coming close to haunting his parent club, as he beat Di Gregorio, but not the post.

With Lecce now winning at Lazio, Venezia needed something special, and that is what Haps produced just shy of the hour mark.

With an assist to his name, the wing-back again composed himself, finishing with aplomb despite the presence of two defenders on the line.

Following a quiet period in play, Issa Doumbia called Di Gregorio into action for the first time in the second half.

Heartbreakingly for the hosts, Manuel Locatelli won it for UCL-bound Juventus in the 73rd minute via the penalty spot, after Francisco Conceicao had drawn a clumsy challenge from Caviglia.

The devastating spot-kick, accompanied by Lecce’s win, seals Venezia’s immediate return to the second-tier.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)

