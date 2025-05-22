Juventus attempt to rumble Napoli plans for De Bruyne

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Juventus attempt to rumble Napoli plans for De BruyneAction Plus
Juventus are making a move to trump Napoli for Kevin de Bruyne.

Off contract at the end of June with Manchester City, De Bruyne is in talks with Napoli.

TMW says Napoli's offer is for a two-year contract, plus a 12 month option, and has already been reviewed by De Bruyne's legal team.

However, with no pen yet put to paper, Juve are making a move to get involved in negotiations.

Indeed, Juve chiefs held a call with De Bruyne to register their interest and explore the prospect of the 33 year-old choosing Turin over Naples for his next home.

But Napoli remain favourites to land De Bruyne thanks to the groundwork performed by sporting director Giovanni Manna.

Serie ADe Bruyne KevinNapoliJuventusManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
