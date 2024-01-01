Agent says Montero Jr happy to develop with Juventus

Agent Lucas Melis says Alfonso Montero is happy coming through the system at Juventus.

The youngster is the son of Juve coach Paolo Montero and regarded highly by youth football experts.

Melis told IlBianconero: "He is very happy at Juve, it was his dream to come here. The ambition is always to grow and do better, gaining experience. The goal is to take the step towards the Next Gen and then the first team.

"Off the pitch he is a very calm guy. On the pitch, however, he transforms: he is like a lion, they are two different people. On the pitch he gives his all for his teammates, he always wants to win and when he loses you can't talk to him for at least a day, not even in training.

"His father leaves him very alone, of course if he asks for advice he responds without problems, but he doesn't interfere too much in his football life. Off the pitch he's a father like everyone else. Growing up his mother was his reference figure, as she was for his brothers. Paolo travelled a lot when he played, but Alfonso and his brothers have a great deal of respect for him.

"Even now that he has a contract with Juve he doesn't take any further steps without asking his parents: the foundations are very solid. For Alfonso another footballing reference is his grandfather, who was an important player at a world level."

Asked if Montero will play with the NextGen team this season, Melis added:"It depends a bit on the club, he certainly has the ambition. At 15 he played in the under 17 national team and now in the under 20. At 16 he was already called up to the Primavera, this year the ambition is to go to Next Gen as soon as possible."