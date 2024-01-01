Pogba: Mourinho and I must discuss Man Utd bust-up

Tribal Football
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has spoken about his issues with an ex-manager.

Juventus midfielder Pogba claimed his relationship with former United boss Jose Mourinho was difficult.

The two were close when Pogba first arrived at the club, but soon fell out over tactics and other matters.

“Our relationship was like boyfriend and girlfriend, we were breaking up and making up all the time,” Pogba told The Mail.

“It started great, he was one of the reasons I went back to Manchester because I spoke to him and he convinced me to come back.

“I don’t know why it turned into a nightmare and us fighting. Because I wasn’t fighting. I didn’t start the fight.

“We disagreed like managers and players do sometimes. But there’s a lot of respect from me to him.

“If I see him tomorrow it’s a big hug! But one day we will have to sit down together and discuss it.”

