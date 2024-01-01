Pogba makes clear Juventus ambitions; admits Motta talks yet to be held

Paul Pogba says his sights are only on a playing return with Juventus.

Pogba has seen a four-year doping ban cut to 18 months after a successful appeal, meaning he can play again in March.

After being linked with a move away, Pogba says he wants to continue his career with Juve.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “It will be a new Pogba: hungrier, wiser and stronger.

“I trained alone with staff this year and am ready to get back to normality in 2025. I have only one desire: to play football.

“The love of the fans was never lacking. I couldn’t have contact with the Juve players due to legal issues, but many teammates past and present showed support. Juan Cuadrado called every two days and made me laugh. Dybala sent a lot of messages, then Vlahovic, McKennie, Weah, Kean…”

On new coach Thiago Motta, he continued: “I have not been able to talk to him, but that moment will come.

“I am focusing on getting ready and playing with Juve. I am currently a Juve player and that is all I have in my mind today.

“I do my talking on the pitch and then Thiago Motta can judge with his own eyes, based on what he sees. Talk is nice, but I want to play for Juve and to be the best for France too.”

Pogba added: “I am ready to give up money to play for Juve. I want to return.”