Agent reveals Man Utd scouting Partizan Belgrade midfielder Ugresic

Partizan Belgrade midfielder Ognjen Ugresic is being tracked by Manchester United.

The Sun says United have been scouting the 17 year-old prospect this season.

The teen has been likened to former United midfielder Paul Pogba and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

Ugresic scored his first league goal in a 3-1 win over Radnicki Nis last weekend and his agent is former Macedonia international Ostoja Stjepanovic.

Stjepanovic said of Ugresic: “I can confirm that the media reports are based on reality, there is interest in him from several sides.

“Not only Manchester United scouts are following his development, there are also teams from Serie A.

“However, it is too early for him to change his environment now, because in the coming seasons he should get the opportunity to play for Partizan and further develop and progress."