Pogba sends emotional return update: It might be tomorrow, it might be in one year

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has taken to social media to address when he may return to the pitch.

D.C. United, who own Pogba’s MLS discovery rights which prevents other teams in the league from negotiating with him are reportedly in negotiations with the 2018 World Cup winner who is looking to return to regular game time for the first time since September 2023.

An 18-month doping suspension has now been served and the playmaker is also believed to be exploring opportunities in Europe and the Middle East in the twilight of his career. Poga continues to work on an individual training programme as he takes his comeback seriously in an attempt to revive his career and impress potential sides.

In a video posted on his personal Instagram account, the Frenchman spoke directly to fans and revealed that his return may take some years as he attempt to find the perfect club that will take him on.

“What's up it's your boy PP. I mean, this is just a little message that I think shows someone who is still hungry for the comeback. I have been training by myself, but never giving up and always chasing my dream and what I want to achieve.

“So just a little message for all of you guys that right now, you don't get what you want, but just keeping trying, keep pushing until you get it. It might be tomorrow, it might be in one year, two years, but man what is going to happen, is going to happen so, let's go. Big up and I will see you very soon.”