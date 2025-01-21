Tribal Football
Agent responds to Fiorentina rumours for Parma attacker Man

Agent responds to Fiorentina rumours for Parma attacker Man
Agent responds to Fiorentina rumours for Parma attacker Man
The agent of Parma attacker Dennis Man has played down talk of a January move away.

Giovanni Becali has cooled talk of interest from Fiorentina.

He told Sportpesurse.ro: "They are exaggerating even in the Italian press.

"I know nothing about all these details that appear in the newspapers regarding Man's transfer to Fiorentina. Dennis is with Parma."

It's been claimed Fiorentina have offered €12m for Man, who is priced at €20m by Parma.

