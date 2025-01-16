DONE DEAL: Leicester snap up Parma fullback Coulibaly

Tribal Football
Leicester City have secured the signature of a much needed defender this week.

The Foxes, who are in serious relegation trouble in the Premier League, signed French full-back Woyo Coulibaly.

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper on a long term contract, joining from Parma.

Given his contract was up in the summer, Parma have let him go for a cut price fee.

Leicester are only paying around £3 million, which suits them given their current PSR concerns.

"It's an honour to be here. I feel very good, very welcomed and the training ground is very impressive," Coulibaly said via Leicester's website, external.

"There's been a lot of impressive players at the club. It's going to be a challenge in the Premier League but one that I'm very much looking forward to."

