Agent of PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma won't rule out AC Milan return

The agent of PSG goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma has opened the door to a return to AC Milan.

Enzo Raiola has been in Milan this week, fueling talk of interest from the Rossonero and Inter Milan.

“I never ruled out interest from top Italian clubs, but there have also never been any negotiations, so we’ll see,” Raiola told Radio Sportiva.

“He is still young, so I need to squeeze him dry for at least another 10 years! As of today, it is very unlikely we’d see Donnarumma in Serie A, not just because of the money, but also the sporting project. Aside from Inter, who reached the Champions League Final, Milan and Juventus are struggling and in a phase of reorganisation. These factors are crucial.”

Asked directly about a return to Milan, Raiola insists all doors are open.

He stated, “Why not? We brought Paul Pogba from Manchester United to Juventus, then back again. Nothing is impossible, so this is not impossible either.

"Even if Milan are not in their best moment, this remains a club to be respected, who Gigio will always be grateful to. They cuddled and raised him, Gigio will always have affection and gratitude towards the Rossoneri.”